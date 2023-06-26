Grandage is what might be referred to as a man of substance. Possibly the most important theatre director working in Britain today, he is not the obvious choice for a comedian, but Dawn was adamant that she wanted to create something more than laugh-a-minute knockabout comedy. She needed a director who could bring muscle and real shape to her work and create a narrative arc from the landmarks of her life. ‘Dawn wanted to create a piece of visual theatre, more like a play, not just turn up and stand in front of a mike. The stories that Dawn is telling are personal but the way they’re dealt with is universal. This is about the common experience; the absolute best of what theatre should be.’