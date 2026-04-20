THE Devon County Show is proud to announce the launch of its first‑ever Community Growing Hub, a major new feature for 2026 designed to inspire visitors of all ages to get growing, get gardening, and get connected.
The hub will be hosted by horticulturalist and community growing enthusiast Kenny Raybould, who will lead a team of volunteers offering hands‑on advice, and practical support throughout the three‑day show.
Located within the Crafts and Flowers section, the Community Growing Hub will serve as an accessible, welcoming space where visitors can explore everything from seed sowing and soil health to container gardening, wildlife‑friendly planting, and sustainable home‑growing techniques.
The feature has been created in response to the rising interest in gardening as a tool for wellbeing, resilience, and community building, as well as rising food costs.
As Kenny Raybould puts it: “Growing something from scratch is incredibly rewarding especially when it’s something you can eat, make with or simply enjoy!"
The Community Growing Hub joins a number of new and expanded features at the 2026 Devon County Show, reflecting the event’s commitment to celebrating rural skills, environmental stewardship, and the people who help Devon’s countryside thrive.
The show is looking for some extra plant loving people for a few hours to support its big community growing space.
If you’re interested, you will be provided with show tickets and food vouchers.
If you’re a business, you could promote your services from the stand as part of your involvement.
A fantastic day out for all ages, the show takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 21, 22 and 23.
Gates open at 7.30pm each day at Westpoint arena, near Exeter, for competitions with trade stands and features open from 9am each day.
Further information is available at: www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
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