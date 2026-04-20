NDSART chair James Watts, said: “As a team, we decided that Ada, after 32 years of service in mountain rescue, was no longer suitable for frontline emergency service, so we needed to find a new home for her. We were so delighted to be able to transfer her to the care of the Dunsfold Collection, who will ensure that she can tell the story of how she, and Land Rover Defenders like her, continue to serve mountain rescue across the country.”