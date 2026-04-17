Okehampton Police held a community engagement event this morning to increase police visibility, hear the public’s concerns, and share information about their work.
Three police officers spent two hours, from 10am to 12pm, by St James Chapel on Fore Street, speaking with members of the public. Although the town centre was not particularly busy, a steady number of passersby stopped to chat.
No major issues were raised, but Inspector Dan Jones emphasised that these events were not held solely to hear the public’s concerns.
He said: “It’s important in a place like West Devon with a more elderly population who like to see and remember seeing police in the street. They’ll see us being visible today, and it’ll give them confidence. It’s also important for children. If they are victims of a crime in the future, they may be more likely to report it.”
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