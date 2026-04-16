Okehampton Police will be holding an engagement event tomorrow on Fore Street to allow members of the public to raise any concerns directly with officers.
The event will run from 10am to 12pm, during which time members of the public will be able to speak to the neighbourhood team and learn more about how the police are tackling local issues.
The officers will be stationed near the Oxfam shop (what3words: fortunes.outbursts.locating).
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