A Devon-based historical novelist is about to embark on a book-signing tour across the county, with stops at the Okehampton Show and Chagford Show this August.
Liz Shakespeare specialises in retelling true stories from Devon's past and will sign copies of her books at the Okehampton Show on August 8 and the Chagford Show on August 15.
Her tour is also set to take her to the charity craft fair at Clovelly Parish Hall on July 20, Clovelly Maritime Festival on July 21, Launceston Show on July 25, the Mid-Devon Show on July 27, Appledore Craft Fair on August 3, Hartland Farmers' Market on August 4, North Devon Show on August 7, Ashwater Show on August 17, Holsworthy Show on August 22, Appledore Craft Market on August 2, Lustleigh Show on August 26, Hartland Farmers' Market on September 1, the Clovelly Lobster and Crab Feast on September 8 and the Appledore Book Festival on September 19.
'Writing is a solitary activity,' Liz said. 'So I really look forward to opportunities to meet readers when I give talks or attend book signings throughout Devon.'
Liz, who lives in Littleham, has been writing for thirty-five years and has written seven books set in Devon. Her most recent book, "The Ordeal of Miss Lucy Jones," tells the story of a nineteenth-century Torrington scandal, during which a crowd of 3,000 people burnt effigies of a man and a woman on Torrington Common.