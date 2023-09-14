EXETER Cathedral will be the fantastic venue for the “Spirit of the Nation Concert” in aid of ABF The Soldiers' Charity, on Saturday, September 23.
Belle Voci – former runners-up on ITV’s “The Voice” headline this year and will be accompanied by the Exeter Symphony Orchestra, The Exeter Festival Chorus with the St David’s Singers and organist and concert pianist Timothy Noon.
Also performing will be “Cello for Two” and Centre Stage Exmouth.
Compère for the evening will be the wonderful David Fitzgerald from BBC Radio Devon.
Phil Hutchens, from ABF The Soldier’s Charity, said: “These concerts have been running since 2013 and have raised more than £55,000 in aid of the our beneficiaries.
“There is a long, proud tradition of soldiering across the country and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity is committed to ensuring that everyone who has served in the British Army is able to live a life of independence and dignity.
“Music has always played a big part in the way many people manage day-to-day life; using it to reduce stress levels, find solace, or for pure enjoyment.
“Our Exeter Cathedral Concert is one of Devon’s most prestigious events, attracting media interest and much anticipated by the community.
“We are offering a limited number of VIP tickets for this event at £55.
“This VIP ticket includes entry to our exclusive VIP reception in the Guildhall, High Street, Exeter, prior to the concert at 5.45pm, with a glass of bubbly and canapés. You will have a Premier reserved seat in the nave together with a programme, all designed to make your evening more memorable.”
The concert starts at 7pm.
Ticket prices quoted include the booking fee: Front Nave: reserved seating £37, Middle Nave: reserved seating £26, Rear Nave: reserved seating £16, Side Aisle: unreserved seating £11.
For tickets please contact Exeter Tickets: telephone: 01392 265866 or email: [email protected] (Monday to Friday).