Before the curtain had even risen, Fame arrived at Theatre Royal Plymouth carrying a weight of expectation.
As the chief executive James MacKenzie-Blackman told me, bringing the iconic musical to Plymouth wasn’t simply another touring production. It was the theatre’s ambitious statement of intent and an investment in the city’s creative future.
On opening night, that gamble paid off.
Inspired by Alan Parker’s much-loved 1980 film, Fame remains a story about ambition, talent and resilience, following a diverse group of students as they navigate the highs and lows of life at New York’s High School of Performing Arts. More than four decades after the original film became a cultural phenomenon, its themes remain strikingly relevant.
Director Tom Jackson Greaves wisely resists the temptation to reinvent the story. Instead, he stays true to the spirit of the original while creating a production that feels fresh and contemporary. As he put it: “You can feel the history of Fame running through the veins of TRP – while also sensing the spark of a new legacy just beginning.”
That balance is evident throughout.
Visually, the production is a joy. The costumes immediately transport the audience back to the early 1980s, perfectly capturing the colour, confidence and individuality of the era. There are affectionate nods to hip-hop culture, oversized ghetto blasters and, in one wonderfully nostalgic moment, a cassette tape that needs rewinding, complete with the unmistakable screech as tape drags across the playhead. Anyone of a certain age will smile in recognition.
But nostalgia never overwhelms the storytelling. Instead, it provides the backdrop for characters whose hopes, insecurities and friendships still resonate today.
Among a uniformly strong company, Megan Ellis gives a particularly engaging performance as Serena, capturing the emotional heart of the production. She beautifully embodies the coming-of-age journey at the centre of Fame, portraying a young performer learning not only about her craft but about friendship, relationships and the pressures that accompany the pursuit of success.
The ensemble is equally impressive, delivering energetic dance numbers, confident vocals and enough youthful exuberance to make the famous title song feel every bit as exhilarating as audiences hope it will. Shanay Holmes, as Miss Sherman, had many in tears with her emotional Gospel-style solo, ‘These are my children.’
Ultimately, Fame has always been about more than singing and dancing. Beneath the infectious music lies a story about discovering who you are and who you want to become. As Tom Jackson Greaves says: “The arts aren’t just careers. They are about forging identities, relationships and life skills that are invaluable.”
That message lands with particular force in a city investing in its creative future.
TRP has taken a calculated risk with Fame. Judging by last night, it is a show that deserves to be remembered.
Fame The Musical is at Theatre Royal Plymouth until Saturday August 15, 2026
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