MEMBERS of the Actors of North Tawton Society, or ANTS as they are more commonly known, have been rehearsing hard for their fast approaching Christmas Show.
It will take place on two evenings, Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, in North Tawton Town Hall.
Join the members, ANTS and Young ANTS (YANTS) for an evening of entertainment with old and current members and specialities from the wider community.
The fabulous line up of acts will consist from vocalists to Lindy Hoppers, magicians to comedy.
This year members from the local branch of the Women’s Institute will be taking part and performing a sketch portraying five famous "girls" who are now in a Retirement Home!
ANTS is this year looking forward to welcoming some local folk singers for the first time.
YANTS have been working hard on two contrasting pieces for the Show.
They will take you on a journey back to Dickensian England where you’ll experience the sights and sounds of a wonderful familiar musical, but will despair turn to hope?
Then it’s Christmas Eve, snow is falling and an excitement is buzzing around the house!
Watch and experience the joy of one family. What will be awaiting them on Christmas morning?
Tickets are already selling fast for the performances, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets are very reasonably priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for children.
Join ANTS for a spectacular evening of entertainment to kick off your Christmas celebrations.
You might be amazed by a few magic tricks but you must have your ticket to be able to watch!
Refreshments will be available as well as the usual raffle.
ANTS and friends look forward to seeing you there.