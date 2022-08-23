Halwill Flower and Produce Show makes its welcome return to the village calendar
Subscribe newsletter
After having to cancel the 2020 and 2021 shows because of the covid pandemic the annual Halwill Flower and Produce Show made a welcome return last Saturday.
Inevitably, given covid and the weather, entries were well down on previous years and disappointingly there were no entries in the childrens section.
The usual suggestion sheet was available for exhibitors and members of the public to contribute ideas for next year.
The cups and prizes were presented by Jenny Hardman, chairman of Halwill Parish Council.
Results:
‘Top Tray 2022’ Brian Wonnacott
Beechwood Cup for best vegetable exhibit winner - Brian Wonnacott with his tomatoes
Halwill Mill Challenge Cup for most points in the combined classes of beans and peas was won by Brian Wonnacott
Guy de Bethune Memorial Cup for the highest number of points in the tomato classes combined was won by Brian Wonnacott.
Thompson Cup for highest total of points overall in the vegetable classes - Brian Wonnacott.
Fruit Cup for highest total of points - Pat Trout.
Margaret Darke Trophy for the best house plant winner was Pat Smallacombe with a begonia.
Susan de Bethune Memorial Cup for most points in the roses classes – Pat Trout.
Jane Wonnacott Cup for best vase of cut garden flowers – Marion Wilson.
Noon Rosebowl for highest total of points in the flower and potted plant section was won by Pat Smallacombe.
Wright Cup for highest total of points in the flower arranging section – Elisabeth Swan.
Holway Cup for highest total of points in the cookery classes – Marion Wilson.
Metherell Gard Cup for highest total of points in the handicraft section – Anji Hall.
Trout Cup for the highest total of points in the photography section – Brian Robinson.
Towell Cup for the best single photograph - Brian Robinson.
Dennis Hunt Novice Shield awarded to the exhibitor with the overall highest number of points who has not won a cup at this show before was won by Elisabeth Swan.
Parish Council Cup for the overall highest number of points in the show was won by Brian Wonnacott. Marion Wilson was second and Pat Trout was third.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |