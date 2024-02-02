THE Actors of North Tawton Society (ANTS) will be performing “Kindly Leave the Stage” by John Chapman from Thursday, February 15 to Saturday, February 17 inclusive, at North Tawton Town Hall.
Director Nigel Davies explained: “It’s a farce, but very different from the traditional farces we have done before.
“John Chapman wrote many great plays and television scripts, so there are great lines in this play as well as plot twists aplenty!”
It includes an award-winning actress, a knife wielding madman, a washed-up Shakespearean actor, a helpful nurse, England’s dreariest character bags, a magnificent lover, the most wonderful woman in the world and a prompt who doesn’t know if she’s coming or going!
“Intrigued? Then come along and watch the show, if it’s as much fun to perform as it has been to rehearse then we’ll be on to a winner!” Nigel added.
Tickets priced at £8.50 are available from North Tawton Post Office or online through: www.ticketsource.co.uk/ants . This production is not recommended for under 12’s.
Doors open at 7pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm.