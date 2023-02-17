Throughout the music industry King King is a name synonymous with, not only great music and outstanding musicianship, but with, and perhaps even more importantly, having a damn good time every time.
When irrepressible leader Alan Nimmo walks out on stage wearing his now trademark kilt, fists in the air and a smile as wide and resplendent as Glasgow’s River Clyde itself there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that they are in for one of the best nights of their life — and that’s before the music has even started!
King King have never been a band content to simply ride the crest of their self made wave but instead have continued to work tirelessly to make that wave even bigger, stronger and ultimately better.
Alan Nimmo is incapable of just sitting back when everything is going well and the accolades are flooding in. Absolutely not. He wants to take that level of excellence already achieved and turn it up a notch with every performance and every new release to try and become the best that he and his band can possibly be. And judging by public response he is most definitely succeeding.
Through the covid years, King King have not only survived but have come back with a new line up and an extra edge that is the envy of many of their peers.
Alan Nimmo has been in the music business for many years now — more than he can care to remember — but one thing has never changed. His desire to make honest, real music which comes from deep down within the soul.
King King’s music is the kind of music that makes people happy.
And let’s face it, especially in these all too dark and difficult times, who doesn’t want to be happy?
Not convinced? It’s simple. Go along to the show and find out for yourself.
‘The best band in the world’ might be a bold statement to back up. But rest assured Alan and the guys will give it their best shot every single night.
You can bet your kilt on it!