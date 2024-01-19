A LOCAL author will give a talk entitled “The Bomber and the Weathervane” tonight, Friday, January 19 at Winkleigh Community Centre.
Tony Aston will tell a compelling true story of wartime bravery, unbridled passion and eternal remembrance.
It will take place at Winkleigh Community Centre from 6.30pm to 9pm, with the talk starting at 6.30pm.
Hot-pot pies will be available from 6.30pm and should be booked by contacting Aly on 07512 766482. Prices are £4 or £3 for the pies.
Admission to the talk is free-of-charge.
Tony travels the country talking about his books.
He held a talk locally last year about the research he had been requested to help with regarding an old weather vane.
Donations will be accepted in aid of Winkleigh Warm Space, an incredibly worthwhile charitable organisation in the village.