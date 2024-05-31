Critically acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is set to captivate audiences in Exeter this coming week.
With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the show follows Disney Diva Ursula (from the Little Mermaid} as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea.
Unfortunate tours off the back of a phenomenal ten-week London run, with rave reviews and six Off West End Theatre Award nominations – one of the highest for any show in the past year.
Cruella told her side, now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sorcery and suckers. With a new script and production, the latest version of this hit show is bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before.
Unfortunate is at the Northcott Theatre from Tuesday, June 4 to Saturday, June 8.