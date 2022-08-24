Village show boosts hall and church funds
Subscribe newsletter
THE profits from Sampford Courtenay and Honeychurch Flower, Produce and Craft Show have been split between St Andrew’s Church and the village hall.
A total of £75.70 was made plus the church took £93.40 on the refreshments and the village hall made £111 on the tombola.
A big thank you was expressed to Okehampton town councillor Christine Marsh for coming to judge the classes that could not be weighed or measured and to everyone who entered, helped and came and supported this year’s show.
Residents are being asked to start thinking of classes they would like to enter when the village returns to a full size flower show next year plus they would love to hear from anyone willing to share the load and help with the organisation and running of this long standing parish event. Contact Marion Pratt on 01837 82285.
Results:
Vegetables: Longest carrot, Bill Robertson, 31cm; Longest runner bean, Bill Robertson, 50 cm; Heaviest marrow/squash, Bill Robertson, 168.6 gms; Heaviest onion, Bill Robertson, 245 gms; Supermarket reject/comic mis-shaped vegetable, Bill Robertson; Heaviest single potato, Rod Levick, 599 gms; Heaviest crop potato (buckets), Barbara Smith, 3910 gms.
Homecraft: Photo – your favourite jubilee celebration photo, Veronica Mathews; Painting – portrait of the Queen (any medium), Veronica Mathews; Scarecrow, Evan’s family, Queen & Corgis; Doorstep floral container, S McClement; Best decorated house, Higher Town; Limerick – memorable event from past 70 years, Bill Robertson; Recycled/upcycled item, Veronica Mathews.
Fruit and Flowers: Tallest sunflower (measured at home), Lillie Lowe; Sunflower head with largest diameter (brought to show to be measured), no entries; Longest stick of rhubarb, Clatworthy Edwards; Heaviest tomato, Townsend Greens; Heaviest apple, Clatworthy Edwards; Buttonhole or corsage you could present to the Queen, Veronica Mathews; Longest dock leaf, M & J Carpenter, 35 cm; Longest stinging nettle, Joe Stoneman, 285cm.
Children: Plate of Queen of Hearts tarts (4), Etta McBride; Painting – portrait of the Queen (any medium), Etta McBride; Model of a Royal Palace (made from any medium), Etta McBride; Recycled item – make something new from something old, Etta McBride.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |