ENTRIES are now being taken for two local ploughing matches and associated produce shows.
Witheridge and district ploughing match and produce show will take place on Tuesday, September 9, starting at 10am at Overland, Witheridge EX16 8TF.
Classes are open to everyone.
Last year 45 ploughmen competed in the ploughing classes with 250 entries in the produce and domestic classes.
Cheriton Fitzpaine ploughing match and produce show will be held at Bidwell Barton, Thorverton on Sunday, September 21.
If you would like a schedule please message Julie Davie on 07791 347788 or email: [email protected] .
Last year 65 ploughmen competed in classes with hundreds of entries in other classes.
