A Dartmoor hiker has had enough of others littering the moors, so is advocating for more signs and education for visitors.
In a video posted on Facebook by Adam Bazeley, the activist calls out a group of men for leaving their rubbish left behind at at the beauty sport of Cadover Bridge.
Adam said despite him confronting the men, they didn’t care and drove off, leaving him to clear up discarded BBQ coals.
Adam Bazeley, a shop fitter and designer, said: “I go to the moors every week and see more and more people littering and fly-tipping. I genuinely think they don’t care about the landscape and wildlife.
“I’ve seen ponies going through plastic wrapping searching for food a few times at Merrivale as well. It’s a hotspot for tourists and it’s just not signposted enough with ‘no littering signs’. I’ve confronted litterers a few times and they just ignore me or laugh in my face, it makes me quite irate.”
In a Dartmoor National Park 2023 visitor survey 29% of visitors said litter spoiled their visit to Dartmoor.
Adam continued: “We need some more people to be confident going up to litterers and asking them to pick their rubbish up. I think it’s lack of education that causes littering and the best way to make a change is through educating others.
“Tourist hotspots tend to be worse, I’ve seen so much rubbish dumped in the masses it does my head in.”
Adam is not the only one upset about the pollution on Dartmoor, in response to his video one local commented “What we need is a lot of picnic areas with bins over the moors” and another said “I take my hat off to you for engaging with them and then cleaning up”.
A Dartmoor National Park Authority spokesperson said: “Issues such as littering can cause significant harm to animals, rare species and precious habitats. We ask everyone, whether they are first time visitors or those who enjoy Dartmoor more regularly, to protect the National Park’s special places by following Countryside Code and leaving no trace of their visit.”