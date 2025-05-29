CHILDREN and adults enjoyed walking alpacas at a farm near Winkleigh during half term.

Waiting to be walked (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Participants were matched with alpacas (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

They led the animals, which are members of the camel family, around fields and through woodland at Woolley Animals Alpaca Walking and Farm Park.

This youngster was celebrating his birthday (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Ready for the walk (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

They fed the alpacas carrots by hand and even by mouth in a “carrot kiss”.

Participants leading the alpacas through a field (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
The adults had fun too (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

Stuart Woolley and Cathy Darcey opened the farm to the public in 2021.

29 May 2025 Woolley Animals Alpaca walking 12x pic special A 'carrot kiss' (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
A 'carrot kiss' (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
Participants enjoying the walk (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

There are also other animals at the venue, including pigs, goats, a llama, sheep, miniature Mediterranean donkeys, miniature Shetland ponies and pygmy goats.

29 May 2025 Woolley Animals Alpaca walking 12x pic special During the walk (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
During the walk (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

You can find out more online by visiting: woolleyanimals.co.uk.

A 'carrot kiss' (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)

You can also get in touch by telephoning 01769 520300 or emailing [email protected].

Feeding one of the alpacas a carrot (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)