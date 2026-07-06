Devon has voted for its five favourite butterflies, and now wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is calling on residents to join its annual Big Butterfly Count.
People across the county voted for their favourite species as part of Butterfly Conservation’s nationwide poll to find Britain’s Favourite Butterfly in June, with the national crown taken by the brightly-coloured Peacock.
In Devon the top five were Orange-tip, Peacock, Red Admiral, Comma, and Holly Blue.
Now Butterfly Conservation wants to know how butterflies are faring across the county this summer.
The charity is calling on Devon to take part in this year’s Big Butterfly Count survey, from Friday, July 17, and runs until Sunday, August 9, to tell scientists what’s happening with the most common butterflies.
The Big Butterfly Count asks people to spend just 15 minutes counting butterflies and logging them at this link: www.bigbutterflycount.org.
Butterfly Conservation’s Kate Merry, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people in Devon get behind their favourite butterflies in the vote. Now we want that passion to turn into action.”
Butterfly Conservation declared a butterfly emergency after numbers fell to their lowest level in the survey’s history, and in 2025 the charity launched a rescue mission to help reverse long-term declines.
Around 80% of UK butterfly species have declined over the past 50 years, the result of habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use, and scientists need as many eyes as possible looking for butterflies this summer to see what’s happening. Every sighting counts.
To take part download the Big Butterfly Count app or visit www.bigbutterflycount.org. Between Friday, July 17 - August 9, and spend 15 minutes in any sunny outdoor space and count the number and types of butterflies and moths you see and identify them using the free ID guide on the app or website. Then log your sightings on the website or app.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.