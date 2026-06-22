Hatherleigh Festival gets underway early in July with a fantastic mixture of workshops, farm visits, art exhibitions, music, beer and talks.
This year’s festival includes fringe events on July 3-5 and July 15 either side of festival week proper, which runs from July 6-12.
The very first event is ‘Andram is Murder’, performed by the Hatherleigh Players on Friday, July 3 in the community centre.
Then on Saturday, July 4 there is ‘From Stone to Paint: A Day with Earth Pigment’, a one-day course with artist Jessica Lennan learning to make your own paint by grinding stones collected from a local brook.
Among the art workshops taking place is the chance to print your own lino-cut artwork inspired by local landscapes (Sunday, July 5, at Old Schools) with artist Hatherleigh artist Netty Holwill. These will then be framed to display as part of the ‘Small is Mighty’ exhibition at The Pottery in Hatherleigh.
Talks include, on Monday, July 6, one which gives a fast-paced funny tour through 800 years of Devon history and the forgotten rights of revolting commoners, presented by journalist Myc Riggulsford.
There’s a nature photography workshop with photographer Bryony Herrod-Taylor at Lower Upcott Farm on the Tuesday, July 7 while later on the Tuesday, also at Lower Upcott Farm, local farmer Ben May will share the history of the Shire horses and there will also be a chance to meet his Shire horses which are still used on the farm.
Wednesday, July 8 sees the chance to join a free evening tour at the Moor Lane Market Garden, Hatherleigh’s new veg growing and community land project. On the Wednesday afternoon, there’s the chance to get creative with icing at the One Market Street Cafe to create an intricate vintage-style Lambeth cake.
On the Wednesday evening, local company Encompass Training will be hosting a fun watersports session for all ages at Woolladon Lake at Meeth, with transport provided from Hatherleigh, offering the chance to try paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking.
There will be a solo recital from internationally performing violinist Joel Munday at the Methodist Church on the Wednesday evening. Joel is making his professional solo debut this season with the London Mozart Players. His programme includes Bach’s complete D minor Partita, Ysaÿe, Auerbach and Kreisler.
Beer, music and art are on the programme. You can sample local real ales and craft ciders from across Devon and beyond at the Tally Ho! Beer Festival in the town on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday (July 9-11).
Hatherleigh is an artistic place, and there are a number of exhibitions from Friday to Sunday, July 10-12. These include the free ‘Small is Mighty: A Big Exhibition of Small Things’ and a display of the photography by winners and runners up in the Hatherleigh Festival Wildlife Photo Competition.
The town square will be the focus of the programme on Sunday, July 12, with an open air ‘churches together’ service from 11am to 12 noon, along with a visit by Shire horses Harvey and Willow, and a barbecue from 12.30pm-4pm to round off the week.
This is just a glimpse at the programme. Find all the details at www.hatherleighfestival.co.uk
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