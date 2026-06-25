Kate Hills, biosecurity and invasive non-native species manager at South West Water, said: “The last ten years of hosting the Invasive Species Forum have been a wonderful whirlwind. We have seen new invasive species arrive in Great Britain, but we have also seen partnerships and new forums work to prevent the spread of INNS and to protect our native species. Substantial efforts have been made to improve new technologies such as biocontrol, the use of detection dogs and eDNA. However, we still need better, longer-term funding and a strategic approach to be more effective.