THE Prince of Wales met with Rachael Phillips, managing director of the Apricot Centre near Dartington on Thursday, June 18, to hear about the value of regenerative farming and their approach to wellbeing and farming education.

HRH The Prince of Wales with Rachel Philips and Lord-Lieutenant Chris Snow
HRH The Prince of Wales with Rachel Philips and Lord-Lieutenant Chris Snow (Tom Ladds)

His Royal Highness is extremely interested in how organisations transition to net zero and, since becoming Duke of Cornwall, has set the Duchy of Cornwall the ambitious target of becoming net zero across the estate by the end of 2032.

HRH inspecting the farms produce
HRH inspecting the farm’s produce (Tom Ladds)

Set on 120 acres, the Apricot Centre uses organic and regenerative farming methods, including agroforestry, permaculture, rotational grazing, and crop rotation.

HRH discussing sustainable farming
HRH discussing sustainable farming (Tom Ladds)

Alongside producing food, the centre supports farmers and land-based businesses and offers nature-based wellbeing therapies and training courses.

HRH at the wild flower meadow
HRH at the wildflower meadow (Tom Ladds)

The centre also delivers hands-on educational visits for primary and secondary school pupils, giving children the opportunity to explore where their food comes from while developing a greater understanding of food sustainability, biodiversity, and emotional wellbeing.

HRH at the wellbeing garden with Apricot Centre Director Rachael Philips
HRH at the wellbeing garden with Apricot Centre director Rachael Philips (Tom Ladds)

During his visit, the Prince met with staff, students and children at the farm to hear about how the Apricot Centre has evolved into a financially viable and environmentally pioneering enterprise, achieving an annual turnover of £1.3 million while also becoming carbon neutral and increasing biodiversity across the site by 400 per cent.

HRH receiving gifts from the children in the wellbeing garden
HRH receiving gifts from the children in the wellbeing garden (Tom Ladds)

The Prince visited the centre’s on-site wellbeing garden, which originally featured at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 as an award-winning garden for Bowel Cancer Research UK.

HRH hearing about how they cultivate strawberries without the use of harmful pesticides
HRH hearing about how they cultivate strawberries without the use of harmful pesticides (Tom Ladds)

He spoke to staff about the organisation’s work supporting mental health and wellbeing before being handed gifts by some of the children in attendance.

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife team Marina and Mark O’Connell, the Apricot Centre was transformed from a disused dairy farm into a thriving, biodiverse landscape rich in wildlife.

The couple also developed the centre’s wellbeing service, founded on the belief that connection to nature, the land, and creativity can transform lives.