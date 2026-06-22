Conservative MP for Torridge and Tavistock, Sir Geoffrey Cox has said that Keir Starmer possessed “neither the conviction not the courage to lead,” following news of the Prime Minister’s resignation.
Sir Keir announced his intention to step down at a press conference this morning outside Number Ten after mounting pressure for him to go.
Labour won an historic landslide general election victory, with Sir Keir at the helm, in July 2024 – it was the first time in 14 years that the party had been in power.
Addressing the nation just after 9.30am this morning he said six years ago he inherited a Labour party that was “politically, financially and morally bankrupt” and that the party should be proud of what it had achieved in the two years since winning the election. All eyes are now on Andy Burnham, the former popular Labour mayor of Greater Manchester and the favourite to succeed Sir Keir, who returned to parliament as the new MP for Makerfield after he was elected last week in massive victory over Reform UK.
In response to the announcement of the PM’s resignation, Sir Geoffrey Cox said: “The Prime Minister has resigned less than two years after winning a huge landslide election victory because he possessed neither the conviction nor the courage to lead. There is no evidence that Andy Burnham will do any better with a party that, as senior Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden has despairingly remarked, always asks, ‘who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others?’
“The pressures and demands of government require serious characters with the discipline and courage to work out serious policies to mend the distorted values that undermine our society and follow them through. Only Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party will do that.”
Nominations for the post of PM have to be in by July 9, a decision is expected before the summer recess a week later and the new leader will be in post when parliament returns in September.
But questions have been raised by Labour members whether he was the right person to lead the party into the next election after a number of U-turns and recent heavy losses in local elections.
Commenting on Sir Keir’s resignation, MP for Plymouth Moor View Fred Thomas said he had great respect for the role Sir Keir had played in leading Labour back into government, but he had “taken the right decision today”.
He said: “We saw in Makerfield that Labour can bring hope to ordinary people, unite the progressive vote, and comfortably defeat the politics of division. There is a huge opportunity to better communicate with residents the journey we are on to securing a better future for Britain.
“I have listened to residents across Plymouth who are broadly supportive of what Labour has done in Government, including saving the NHS and bringing net migration down, but were not able to support Keir Starmer personally for whatever reason. I have great respect for the role Keir has played in leading Labour back into Government, but he has taken the right decision today.
“I remain fiercely proud to be a Labour MP, and completely committed to delivering on the promises of our manifesto: to make people’s lives better, fairer and more secure, here in Plymouth.”
In a statement Cllr Tudor Evans, Labour leader of Plymouth City Council, said: “I would like to thank Sir Keir Starmer for his support for Plymouth and all he did to ensure we secured a Labour government in the general election in 2024.
“We have seen a huge investment in Plymouth under his leadership which will benefit our city for years to come.
“I wish him and his family nothing but the best for the future. He saved the Labour party for which I will be forever grateful.”
Plymouth has secured more than £150 million in various grants from the government since 2024 with city regeneration, health and defence the main benefactors. The Devonport dockyard has also been promised at least £4.4 billion in work over the coming decade.
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