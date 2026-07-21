Villagers’ imaginations ran wild as they amazed the judges for the regional Britain In Bloom (BIB) competition with scarecrows and gnomes amid the blooms.
Bere Alston In Bloom was a riot of colour and humour as the competition judges toured the village to admire the effort and creativity which had gone into the entertaining show of crocheted flowers, Football World Cup themed displays and unusual scarecrows.
Among the scarecrow interpretations were the England goalie Jordan Pickford in full saving flight across a garden gate, a weary traveller lounging on a roadside bench, a bowler at the bowls club and a couple up a ladder rescuing a black cat from a tree.
The gnomic creations included a cheeky chappie on his front garden wall holding a butterfly-catcher net, a little man in a jazzy waistcoat waiting at a bus stop with a planted wheelbarrow and a charming couple getting married on another garden wall.
The scarecrows and gnomes were part of the village’s overall BIB entry, with results to be announced later this year. But they were also the subject of Bere Alston’s separate scarecrow and gnome competition.
The winning entry was ‘rescuing the cat up the tree’ (Maynards Park), second was the ‘posh lady’ (Fore Street) while third was the lady on the bench (Whitehall Drive). Special mention also goes to the bowler (bowling club), ‘on the wagon’ (The Down), ‘scarecrows’ wedding’ (Pounds Park Road) and ‘waiting for the bus’ (Johnson Close). The best gnome was ‘watching the butterflies’ (Broad Park Road).
Liz McQueen, of the Bere Alston in Bloom committee, said: “The judge was most impressed with the effort made in the scarecrow and gnome competition and thoroughly enjoyed the drive around all the entries. Thank you from Bere Alston in Bloom to all who took part.”
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