The winning entry was ‘rescuing the cat up the tree’ (Maynards Park), second was the ‘posh lady’ (Fore Street) while third was the lady on the bench (Whitehall Drive). Special mention also goes to the bowler (bowling club), ‘on the wagon’ (The Down), ‘scarecrows’ wedding’ (Pounds Park Road) and ‘waiting for the bus’ (Johnson Close). The best gnome was ‘watching the butterflies’ (Broad Park Road).