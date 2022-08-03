Nature kits for kids to learn about wildlife
Subscribe newsletter
An Okehampton housebuilder is encouraging the local community to embrace the nature on our doorsteps by offering free nature kits to local children.
To encourage the younger generation to learn more about the natural world, Redrow South West is inviting local children to collect a free nature kit from Romansfield on Fort Road.
The kits, which are available to collect throughout June and July, include wildflower seeds to help local wildlife to thrive, a magnifying glass, seeded paper complete with some top nature facts, and a pair of ‘make-your-own’ binoculars.
Redrow South West conducted research which found that 62 percent of adults wished they had learned more about wildlife as a child, so the initiative aims to instil a love for wilding and all things nature in children from a young age.
The survey also found that 44% of people living in our South West developments were unable to identify more than 5 common garden insects.
Biodiversity is the variety of living things on our planet – from the smallest organism to the largest animal – and is essential to support life on Earth. Sadly, Britain has lost more than half of its biodiversity – more than almost anywhere else in western Europe.
Redrow’s biodiversity strategy, which was created in partnership with The Wildlife Trust, seeks to put the natural environment at the heart of its developments and the lives of the people who live there.
The strategy includes a net gain approach to biodiversity; ensuring every development has green space or landscaped communal areas where wildlife can flourish. Developments may feature green routes for walking and cycling, newly created orchards or meadows, and wetland areas like ponds and swales.
Sian Smith, Sales Director for Redrow South West, said: ‘Redrow South West is acutely aware of the growing issues surrounding climate change, and we want to raise awareness of the natural environment so we can better help to protect it.
‘Figures from our research show that only 18% of people in our South West developments could tell the difference between bees and wasps, so we’re inviting children to come and pick up their free nature kit and have fun learning more about the world around them.
‘We look forward to welcoming families to our developments and talking more about wilding and sustainability with the younger generations.’
Redrow says it is committed to playing its part in tackling the climate emergency and has set a target of achieving net zero across its whole business and value chain by 2050.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |