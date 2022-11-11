School children on top of the world!
Saturday 19th November 2022 10:30 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
YEAR 5 children at South Tawton Primary School were on top of the world after a bracing walk to Cosdon Beacon as part of their English unit of work this term. A Dartmoor ranger guide accompanied the school group and explained some of the history and geology of this part of the moors, which is local to the children. One of the teachers said it was an amazing sense of achievement when they reached the top!’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |