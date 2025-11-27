Bookworms, community groups and other library users are now invited to have their say on the future of the service.
Devon County Council (DCC) is asking residents to help shape the future of the county’s 50 libraries, as a 12-week public consultation opens this week.
The consultation runs until Sunday, February 22 2026. Forms can be completed online: https://devon.cc/devon-libraries-pm at libraries, or returned by post.
The consultation comes amid mounting financial pressures, meaning the council is looking at how all services are delivered. But no libraries are expected to close, DCC stressed.
A council spokesman said: “The library service budget has been reduced year on year and whilst efficiency savings have been made, the current model is unsustainable.”
Libraries, such as Okehampton and Tavistock, are more than places from where books are borrowed. They are thriving community resources where groups meet, youth bands play, talks are given and ‘warm spaces’ during the winter.
The council suggests a mix of council-run and community-led libraries.
Anyone can give their views on proposals to reduce and ‘standardise’ opening hours (rather than libraries setting their own opening hours) and options to extend opening hours through additional volunteering by using technology.
Cllr Cheryl Cottle Hunkin, DCC cabinet member for libraries, said: “Devon’s libraries are trusted spaces at the heart of our communities. We remain committed to keeping all 50 libraries open.
“As the way people use libraries changes, this consultation is a chance to rethink and update the service, so it better reflects people’s current and future usage.
"By making using new technology, we can support libraries to develop as community hubs, giving locals and organisations more opportunities to use of their libraries.
“We’ve seen this technology used elsewhere to extend opening hours, improve access, and offer more flexibility.
"This consultation will play a key role in shaping the long-term future of the library service. We want to hear from everyone, residents, young people, library users and community groups so we can work together on a sustainable future.”
Devon has 50 council-commissioned libraries, run by the charity Libraries Unlimited, alongside a home library service and outreach programmes. The consultation comes before the Libraries Unlimited contract comes up for review in April.
The consultation will include a dedicated children’s survey.
Residents can view the proposals for their local library and are asked if they support plans to group a number of neighbouring libraries, with each area having at least one larger library open Monday to Saturday.
Another DCC idea is to use volunteers and community-managed libraries, where local organisations run libraries with support from DCC and Libraries Unlimited. Open access systems could also allow out-of-hours use
Alex Kittow, Libraries Unlimited CEO, said: “Libraries are absolutely vital community spaces. Crucially they are spaces to connect with others, where everyone is welcome and it doesn’t cost users. Our responsibility is to protect this long into the future. We encourage everyone to have their say.”
All responses will be reviewed before revised proposals are presented to the county council’s Cabinet in the spring of 2026.
