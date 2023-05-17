The president, Margaret Cleveland, welcomed everyone, Jerusalem was sung and the AGM followed. The secretary (Anne Leaman) and the president’s reports were accepted by the meeting. Unfortunately, because her house was flooded, the treasurer, Sally Kenealy, was not present to give her report. Details will be given at the next meeting. The president, secretary and treasurer are all continuing and the committee is vice-president Gillian Townsend Green, Cherry Chidwick, Irene Harrison, Karen Hunter, Maggie Brady, Anne O’Riordan and Rosy Dunn. It was proposed and carried that the April and September meetings be held, like the winter ones at 2.30pm. It was proposed and carried that non-members attending meetings should pay £4 per person.