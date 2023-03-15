Calstock is pleased to present a varied and exciting programme of talented musicians from the South West, London and Europe, starting this month.
April 15, at 8pm: Belgian/German born Laura Lootens is an international star in the making! Only three months ago, the 23-year old classical guitarist won the coveted Andrès Segovia Prize, one of the world’s most important music competitions held annually in Spain. In addition to first prize, she was also awarded the special prize for the best interpretation of the obligatory work all competitors were asked to perform during the week-long competition. During the last two years, news of Laura’s talent and virtuosity has spread, and she has received invitations to perform throughout Europe, including Amsterdam’s Muziekgebouw. Calstock Arts is pleased to present Laura for one of only four concerts in her second UK tour.
Other concerts at Calstock Arts include: Friday, March 31 at 8pm: Levowan XII - Chamber choir from South East Cornwall who will perform the Requiem written for them by Hugh Walkington. Friday, May 26 at 8pm: Divertimento - A highly acclaimed String Quartet who will play a broad repertoire ranging from Haydn and Mozart to Walton and Shostakovich.
Saturday, June 17 at 8pm: Philippa Mo - A young internationally acclaimed violinist who has been praised for her “faultless technique and unfailing (musical) insight”.
Sunday, June 18 from 3-5pm: Taiko Drumming Workshop – Enjoy learning the basics of Taiko drumming, a classical form of Japanese music, and perform a fun, choreographed piece. www.calstockarts.org or phone 01822 833183.