A veteran runner with Parkinson’s is giving hope to others with the non-curable condition.
Mags Jarvis was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago and has credited exercise and especially running with slowing the progression of the neurological condition and alleviating its symptoms.
She celebrated her seventieth birthday in March, having completed a 31-mile running challenge throughout January in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association charity and has many more running events lined up.
In 2022 she completed a fundraising 40k duathlon (running/cycling/running) in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Undeterred by age, two operations on her worn-out knees and Parkinson’s, she has not slowed much – still running, cycling and walking and topping her age category grading/handicap and coming in the top third in events.
Mags, a former school science teacher, said: “I’m still running, walking and cycling, despite having a diagnosis of Parkinson’s for the past 12 years. I took up running when I was 26 having always been a very sporty child. I started running seriously to get fit and found I still enjoyed it as an adult – 44 years later I’m still enjoying it and doing very well.
“Parkinson’s symptoms include slowing and stiffness of motor or movement and, although obviously I’m slower than several years ago, I’m convinced that I’ve slowed the progression of Parkinson’s. It’s an incurable and degenerative condition but exercise has reduced the impact of the symptoms.”
This month she completed the Trelissick parkrun and two races – the Combe Hill 7km double-ascent and Malvern 5km. In July she’s entered the Killerton National Trust Parkrun and Haldon Hill relay race with Okehampton Running Club (ORC) of which she is a member.
She also leads ORC Wednesday Wellbeing Walks: “I’d like to show anyone affected by Parkinson’s, as a carer or with it, that exercise seems to continue to be the best medicine for me and potentially anyone.”
