Okehampton will see its first-ever Pride event on July 12.
Spearheaded by Daniel Burgess, manager of the Plume of Feathers pub in Okehampton, the event will not attempt to push an agenda but to celebrate those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community in Okehampton.
The day will kick off at 10am with badge making at Okehampton Library.
Then at 2pm there will be outdoor games with stalls and face paint.
Okehampton Royal British Legion Social Club will have a barbecue in the afternoon with raffle prizes up for grabs.
Okehampton Pride will conclude with a glow party at the Plume of Feathers
