Every mum’s worst nightmare has come true for a local family after a young woman has been “trapped” in a Spanish ICU after suffering a seizure.
Jami Harris’s daughter Katie was visiting her grandmother in Alicante on June 13 for a much-needed break when she had a seizure on a day trip to a small island off the Spanish coast.
The 22-year-old veterinary nurse at North Park Vets has a condition called Functional Neurological Disorder which causes her to have intermittent non-epileptic seizures.
Katie regularly has seizures which do not require medical attention as they pass on their own but despite Katie’s grandmother explaining this to medical staff, Katie was airlifted to Hospital General Universitario de Elche for treatment.
The family have been living a “nightmare” ever since as they claim the Spanish doctors have refused to listen to Katie’s home doctor who is desperately trying to give them Katie’s medical history and treatment plan.
Jami, from Launceston, said: “They’ve stripped Katie naked, restrained her to the bed and put her in a medically-induced coma every time she seizes. It’s completely unnecessary and inhumane.
“She seizes once a week, if not more, so everytime she comes around she seizes again and they put her into an unnecessary incubation. It’s a constant loop, so far she has been put in two medically-induced comas.”
Jami doesn’t have a passport so she’s rushing to Wales to plead with the passport office to fast-track her application so she can visit her “bubbly and hardworking” daughter.
Jami continued: “I feel absolutely helpless. This is any mother’s idea of hell. I can’t be in the same country as my daughter who’s been put in an unnecessarily induced coma.
“She’s been stripped naked on a unisex ward, it's just not acceptable. We’re really concerned about how this will affect her mentally.”
Katie has been given diazepam and fentanyl which Jami describes as “highly dangerous and irresponsible”, Katie has also developed a concerning cough while in hospital.
The 22-year-old studied at Okehampton College sixth form and has been working at North Park Vets since she was 17.
Jami described Katie as a big animal lover and deeply cares for her two King Charles cavalier spaniels, Ruby and Charlie.
Sometimes if she has a small seizure at work, Katie will get up and carry on which highlights her “brilliant” work ethic.
The family are currently fundraising for Katie to board a medical flight home as, despite Katie pleading with doctors, she is not allowed to be released from hospital.
So far the family have raised over £4,000 towards the flight. The goal of the Crowdfunder is £36,400.
Local businesses and the community across Okehampton and Launceston have helped pitched in to get Katie home.
Posters have been printed by Easy Print in Stratton which are titled “Bring Katie Home” and put up around the area.
The Okehampton Times are seeking a comment from the Hospital General Universitario de Elche.
