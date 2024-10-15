SPELLS of heavy rain tonight and on Wednesday are expected as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning.

The warning runs from 6pm on Tuesday, October 15, until 12pm on Wednesday, October 16.

Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a six hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.

A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard.

