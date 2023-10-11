Okehampton Mayor Allenton Fisher received the most recent Fairtrade Renewal certificate, which now hangs in the town hall, from the Okehampton Fairtrade Group at a recent Green Drinks Eco event.
Okehampton has been awarded Fairtrade Town status since 2010 but the group thinks it unlikely that the town will gain another renewal certificate unless new members come forward. As part of the requirements to maintain Fairtrade status the group must actively promote Fairtrade but some members cannot do this as well as they once could.
Anyone interested in Fairtrade which who wants to help the Town continue Fairtrade status should leave contact details with Kathy at the new Health Food and Nutrition Shop in Red Lion Yard.