Hospiscare, the local hospice charity for Exeter, east and central Devon, has launched its Christmas fundraising appeal to help raise vital funds for its end-of-life care.
The hospice provides specialist end-of-life care for about 2,200 patients and their families every year.
It costs almost £10m a year to run the hospice, with 82% raised through charitable fundraising and 18% contributed by the Devon Integrated Care Board (ICB), the local organisation that allocates government healthcare funding – well below the national average of 37% that other hospices receive.
Due to the inequity of government funding and the cost-of-living crisis, the hospice is facing a £2.5m funding gap next year. Their Christmas appeal will help support the services this winter, while they fight for fairer financial support from the ICB.
Since the pandemic the hospice has seen a rising number of younger patients in urgent need of specialist end-of-life care.
Local man Nick Frost is fronting the hospice’s Christmas appeal to help ensure other people can access the same care he and his wife Emma received when Emma was referred to the hospice aged 38.
Nick explained, “Emma was 38 when she died of pancreatic cancer, leaving me and our four-year old son Harry behind.
“I cannot tell you what an amazing difference the hospice made to us. The hospice is so peaceful and the staff made time to talk with us and tailor their care to Emma’s needs.
“Because of their specialist expertise, the unbearable pain Emma was in while in hospital was brought under control and we were able to experience her last two weeks of life together in peace and comfort in the hospice’s family room.
“This amazing time together enabled Emma and I to renew our vows in the hospice and meant Harry could spend quality time with his mummy and he and Emma were able to have a proper goodbye.”
As a result of Nick’s experience at Hospiscare, he has become a volunteer trustee and fundraiser, abseiling off the Meldon Viaduct this autumn, signing up for a fundraising skydive next year and sharing his family’s story to help raise vital funds.
He said, “If you feel you could make a donation, any donation, to help this wonderful charity keep caring for local people living with terminal illnesses, please do. Their care is outstanding and I feel very lucky this was Emma’s experience during her final days. Everyone should be able to have the same.”
To donate to the Christmas appeal, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/appeal.
Hospiscare provides specialist care for terminally-ill adults and their families in Exeter, Mid and East Devon. It relies upon donations from the public.
Hospiscare has four sites: Searle House in Exeter, which has a 12-bed ward, Kings House in Honiton, Pine Lodge in Tiverton and High View in Exmouth, which provide outpatient services. The charity also provides care in patients’ homes and community settings, with nursing teams located across the region.