A caring family from Okehampton are running 300 km in one month to raise money for organisations that have supported their son.
Lee and Georgina Fallows three-year old son Jacob was born with cerebral palsy which affects the mobility in his legs.
To support his condition Jacob has received outstanding care from Vranch House and Bow Bears pre-school, so in typical Fallows family style, Georgina and Lee decided to give back to the groups by running 150 km each during January.
Georgina said: “We identified there were problems with Jacob’s mobility when he was nine months old through various health check-ups. He started physio and hydrotherapy to improve his mobility because he’s got really stiff lower limbs and struggles to balance.
“Jacob is quite a cheeky chappy and doesn’t let cerebral palsy hold him back. He decided on day ten of the fundraising that he was going to help out, so every day in pre-school he does three laps in the garden area in his walker. For a three-year old he’s very emotionally aware and a great advert for inclusivity.”
Despite Storm Éowyn and winter showers, the Fallows’ eldest daughter, Olivia, also decided to do her part by running 30 km during January for her younger brother.
This isn’t the first time that the ex-navy duo have raised money to support their son. Last January they completed 6,000 push ups for Vranch House, with Olivia also putting in the work.
Lee and Georgina have been aiming to run 6 km a day, to allow for rest days, and have already raised over £2,400 through their joint efforts.
They both achieve this as well as working, being full-time parents and looking after two “crazy” dogs. If they complete the 300 km within before the month ends, the family intend to carry on running to raise even more money for the two organisations.
Georgina continued: “It’s amazing to see the donations and supportive comments come in from the community. Particularly because they’re local charities so you can hear how many people have had a positive experience with Branch House over the years.
“Sometimes, when we go for a run we’ll see people who don’t use computers (to donate online) give us some money towards the fundraiser. Bow Bears pre-school and Vranch House have gone above and beyond for Jacob so it’s great that we’re able to give back.”
The money raised for Bow Bears pre-school will go towards equipment for children with additional needs such as an indoor climbing frame and sensory lights.
Vranch House will use the funds to expand on a sensory garden, which the Fallow family raised money for last year through their 6,000 press-up challenge.
“Whenever we talk about cerebral palsy most people don’t understand what it, is even though it’s the most common childhood condition. It ranges in severity for each child. But there’s no reason young ones with disabilities can’t go to a normal pre-school and live a rewarding life like everyone else.”
To support the Fallows family fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/fallows-family-fundraiser-2025?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL