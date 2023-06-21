Okehampton Cycling Club undertook a 100-mile ride across Devon at the weekend (June 25) to raise money for the FORCE Cancer Charity.
Twenty-eight Okehampton cyclists gathered at Topsham Rugby Club in Exeter to take part in FORCE’s (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotheraphy Centre, Exeter) Nello Cycle, the charity’s fundraising bike ride which challenges participants to complete a 100 or 60-mile circular route around part of Devon.
Julian Baker from the Okehampton Cycling Club, said: ‘It was fantastic day. The weather was great, the food stops were brilliant, everybody was happy and smiling, loads of friendly people. It was really good.
‘We all went out in separate groups and all managed to get around. There were lots of ladies they’ve managed to do their 60 miles and they were brilliant. We’d definitely do it again next year. It’s one of the easier – well if you can say 100 miles is easy – but it’s one of the one of the flatter routes around here. It’s not like the Dartmoor Classic.’
The next big cycling event of the season is the Dartmoor Classic which takes place this coming weekend (July 1-2). The event attracts thousands of cyclists and challenges them to cycle across Dartmoor’s hills along a 39-mile, 68-mile or 109-mile route.
Despite the recent high temperatures, Julian said that it proved to be good cycling weather with a ‘nice cool breeze’ and even a little bit of rain.
At the time of writing, the amount raised by the club had not been counted but Julian estimated that together the club had raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.
FORCE became a charity in 1987 and in 2004, the charity opened a purpose-built Cancer Support and Information Centre. This was extended in 2012 and today, the charity offers support services outside Exeter with weekly sessions in Tiverton and Ottery St Mary. FORCE will resume sessions in Okehampton in September.