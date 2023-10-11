Applicant Ms J Lewis-Thompson keeps two horses on her six-acre holding. She wants to build accommodation for her horses, a shed for her tractor and other machinery and and a tack and feed store. She already has a sand school – an arena to exercise her horses – on the site. She would like to put stable and other buildings next to the sand school on the site. A planning statement with the application states that there are no near neighbours who stand to be disturbed by the development. Comments are invited on the application via the planning section of the WDBC site by Thursday, October 26. In Bere Ferrers parish, meanwhile, there is an application for planning permission for a general purpose agricultural building at Tuckermarsh, near Bere Alston (2920/23/FUL), map reference Sx 445 672.. A planning statement with the application states that Mr and Mrs Jeans farm Dartmoor sheep and want to put up the building for lambing and storing feed on site. Comments invited by Tuesday, October 26.