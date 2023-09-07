Children and parents reported having a fantastic time at the most recent Okehampton Make Lunch Club which ran for six days during the summer holidays.
For those six days over summer, Okehampton families, who might otherwise struggle to afford lunch for their children, joined with others to play, create and enjoy a healthy meal.
Some of the activities included making their own pizzas, burgers and puddings.
Every child was also able to take an activity gift home with them so they could continue to learn and have fun between sessions.
Jo Morgan, coordinator for the club, said: “It’s a free safe space for families who struggle with the cost of living to relax and be supported. One parent told me she feels like we are family now.”
Make Lunch Club opens each school holiday and is available for children and their families who are offered free school meals during term-time or those families that struggle to afford food during the holiday. The club runs once a week on Wednesday from 11am to 1:30pm.
Make Lunch Club will run again in October over the half-term holiday and more information about the club can be found on the Okehampton Baptist Church Facebook page and website.
In order to accommodate everyone, booking in advance is essential.