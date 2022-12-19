13,000 listening volunteers at Samaritans branches across the UK and Ireland are expected to answer calls for help from people feeling overwhelmed this winter. Last year, Samaritans volunteers responded to 244,254 calls in the UK and Ireland over the festive period.Samaritans successfully applied for a grant from the train operator’s Community Fund, which was launched in May to support local communities and address areas of social need. As part of GWR’s National Rail Contract with the Department for Transport, the train operator is committed to supporting schools, colleges, councils, community and other not-for-profit organisations by aiding a number of initiatives. Samaritans’ activities will continue into next year, with talks at community groups, businesses, and local events, giving people useful tips on how to support a family member, friend or colleague who may be struggling and how to even help a stranger who might need help.