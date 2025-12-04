This Saturday (December 6) the Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony will set off to raise funds to support the ponies through the winter months and continue the charity’s work to protect Dartmoor's semi-wild pony herds.
Young riders and ponies from the Dartmoor Hill Pony Display Team will step out in tinsel and festive fancy dress to bring Christmas cheer to the lanes of Dartmoor. Alongside the ride out, members of the public will also be able to visit the charity headquarters at Corndonford Farm near Poundsgate, where they can enjoy pony rides, carriage rides, home-baked treats and carol singing in the barn, surrounded by some of the ponies.
Charity founder Charlotte Faulkner said: “Our young display team riders have teamed up with charity volunteers to organise this day because they care passionately about the fate of Dartmoor’s semi-wild ponies. Their future on the moor hangs in the balance. Every penny we raise through our open day, and sponsored ride will go directly to support our efforts to keep Dartmoor’s pony populations on the moor where they belong.
"We are looking forward to our Christmas festivities and to sharing our work with the local community. But this is also about raising awareness of the importance of Dartmoor's hill ponies and raising vital funds to keep going with our work."
Each year, the charity takes in young ponies from the annual pony drifts, providing feed and veterinary care. Volunteers also spend time handling the ponies so that they can move on to good homes and have fulfilling lives.
To find out more about Dartmoor's hill ponies and the work of the Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony, visit https://wildtowonderful.org/
To find out about the 2025 Christmas ride and open day visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/christmas-ride-and-barn-open-day-fundraiser-2025.
