Excitement is brewing for this year’s Edwardian Evening on Thursday, December 4, which ushers in the fun of preparing for Christmas.
Formerly organised by Everything Okehampton, this year the town’s new BID [Business Improvement District] has taken over responsibility for organising the ever-popular Christmas event.
This year, it will focus on the town’s businesses – many of the town centre buildings are unchanged from how they would have looked in the early 20th century.
The BID has also recruited volunteers to learn more about the Edwardian era, which spanned the reign of Edward VII (1901-1910) and is often extended to 1914, when everything changed and the old way of life was swept away by the outbreak of the First World War.
The event will run from 5pm to 9pm. It will include entertainment, late-night shopping with shopkeepers dressed their best Edwardian dress, street food, a visit from Father Christmas and the opportunity to peruse market stalls along Fore Street.
At 6pm, the famous Christmas lights will be switched on, and the mayor’s carol service will take place at St James’ Chapel.
From 6:30pm to 7pm, the Wren Music Folk Band will be performing, followed by the Okehampton Community Choir at 7pm. Rob Pudner from Entertainingly Different will provide the night’s entertainment.
Roads will be closed from 4pm, and there will be free town council parking for the night.
