Hannah says: “I have been struck by the incredible generosity of so many wonderfully talented artists who have donated to Maisie’s raffle, everyone I’ve asked has donated something. Cornwall is such a special place, people genuinely care for each other, and there is a tremendous amount of creativity and talent. I’ve met such wonderful craftspeople here over the years - and it’s wonderful to get a chance to celebrate them as part of this raffle. When I contacted Mark, I was so thrilled he was keen to donate something - but I never dreamed he would donate such a special piece!