BIDDERS could get their hands on a piece of cinematic history as part of a raffle raising funds in memory of a six-month-old baby.
Ben Keverne and Hannah Chapman lost their baby, Maisie, just before her six-month birthday to Mitochondrial Disease. Ever since they’ve been raising money for the charities that have supported their family to spread some hope after such a loss. They have raised over £30,000 with the support from family and friends, and keep coming up with new ways to raise money.
Now, as part of their fundraising efforts, Hannah is set to take on the London Marathon later this month. To raise funds for the cause, Hannah is hosting a raffle for Children’s Hospice South West with a variety of prizes available, including an iconic piece of Cornish film history, donated by director Mark Jenkin.
The BAFTA-winning director has donated a pivotal red cap worn by Callum Turner in his latest film, Rose of Nevada to the charity raffle.
Mark Jenkin is a Cornish director, editor, screenwriter, cinematographer and producer who has changed the landscape of modern Cornish filmmaking. With his latest production Rose of Nevada, which is receiving rave reviews, set to hit release at the end of the month, he has given film-fans the chance to get their hands on on of the film’s iconic items.
The red cap is a prominent piece of the film’s storyline - featured in the film posters, and worn by British actor and model, Callum Turner plus other actors in the film. The donation is a chance to win a piece of priceless, cinematic history - a rare piece of Cornish film memorabilia, signed by Mark Jenkin himself.
The charity raffle is being held in memory of Maisie Keverne who died in 2018. The raffle celebrates the work of artists and craftspeople of Cornwall - including a print by Kurt Jackson donated by the Jackson Foundation, an original painting by Kit Johns, books by Esther Connon, prints by Anna Lewis of Sketchy Muma, jewellery by Sarah Drew, artwork by Unity Combes, work of illustrator Matt Johnson and many more.
Tickets can be purchased online via: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/14214/raffle/. The raffle will be drawn on April 19, at 2.30pm.
Hannah says: “I have been struck by the incredible generosity of so many wonderfully talented artists who have donated to Maisie’s raffle, everyone I’ve asked has donated something. Cornwall is such a special place, people genuinely care for each other, and there is a tremendous amount of creativity and talent. I’ve met such wonderful craftspeople here over the years - and it’s wonderful to get a chance to celebrate them as part of this raffle. When I contacted Mark, I was so thrilled he was keen to donate something - but I never dreamed he would donate such a special piece!
“I really don’t know what we would have done without Little Harbour. You feel safe there, and it’s so nice to be known as ‘Maisie’s mum’ there. I’m honoured to have the chance to give something back to them.”
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