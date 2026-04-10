A MYSTERIOUS Cornish saint is stepping back into the spotlight as a local author launches a new novel exploring her life more than 1,300 years on.
Writer Ann Foweraker will unveil her first historical novel, Dominica: A Novel, at St Dominick Parish Church on April 17 – the very church dedicated to the enigmatic figure at the heart of the story.
The book seeks to answer a question that has lingered for centuries: who was Saint Dominica, and what did she do to be remembered for more than 550 years?
According to legend, Dominica was the daughter of an Irish king who travelled up the River Tamar with her brother in AD 689, establishing a religious settlement in what is now St Dominick. Despite her status as a local saint, little is known about her life.
Ann, who has lived in the village for more than four decades, said the idea for the novel came to her while sitting alone in the church nearly 15 years ago.
“I kept asking myself, what did she do to be remembered like this?” she said. “Eventually, I realised I had to try and tell her story.”
Best known for contemporary fiction set in Cornwall, this marks a new direction for the author, who spent years developing the book after initially resisting the challenge of historical writing.
The novel blends local legend with historical detail, weaving a story of early medieval life filled with conflict, faith and survival.
The launch event will include a reading, discussion and book signing, with refreshments available. Copies will be on sale on the night, with a special launch offer.
Organisers say all are welcome to attend the evening, which begins at 7pm, as the story of one of Cornwall’s most obscure saints is brought vividly back to life.
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