FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a wildfire in Dartmoor Forest this afternoon, Tuesday.
Crews from Chagford, Danes Castle, North Tawton, Holsworthy and Okehampton were called in to deal with the blaze which is ongoing.
A Fire Control spokesperson said: ‘We were called to attend an incident a 1.43pm today (February 7).
‘The incident is a wildfire on the road from Moor gate to Park farm.
‘The fire is reported to be a '500m fire front on open moorland being fanned by strong winds'.
‘Crews are preventing the fire from jumping to the main road with beaters.
‘We sent five fire engines plus, a browser and an ATV (specialist vehicle for moorland terrain).’
The report was last updated at 3.41pm.