Firefighters put out blaze in barn
Tuesday 3rd May 2022 6:00 am
Firefighters put out a barn fire near Hatherleigh on Wednesday last week, rescuing cattle and sheep.
The fire broke out late afternoon, with the farmer helping the crew by using a tractor to move hay bales from the barn into a field while the firefighters connected to a nearby hydrant to tackle the fire. The livestock were evacuated.
The crew took two hours to bring the fire under control, using two hose reel jets, covering jets, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan, managing to stop the fire destroying the roof. Only 10% of the roof was destroyed and along with 20 bales of straw.
