Firefighters put out blaze in barn

Firefighters put out a barn fire near Hatherleigh on Wednesday last week, rescuing cattle and sheep.

The fire broke out late afternoon, with the farmer helping the crew by using a tractor to move hay bales from the barn into a field while the firefighters connected to a nearby hydrant to tackle the fire. The livestock were evacuated.