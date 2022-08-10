The eight-month period from November 2021 to June 2022 has been the driest in England since 1976 and the Met Office has revealed that July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with just 35% of its average rainfall. South West Water says that one of the pressures on its supply has been the increase in demand over the last 18 months, reaching anticipated 2050 levels, as more people move to the region in response to the pandemic. Many are now less than half full. The company relies on reservoirs and rivers for the majority of the supply in the South West, and rivers in the region perilously low.