Last week (Friday, March 22) saw nine teams stagger through Okehampton on a five-legged fundraising race for Okehampton and District Lions Club.
The teams of four started from the Pavilion in the Park and made their way around the town stopping off at Okehampton’s pubs - The Fountain Inn, The King’s Arms, the Conservative Club, the Royal British Legion bar, Wetherspoons and The London Inn.
Best Fancy Dress prize went to the Carry On Okehampton Community Hospital team, whose members came dressed as patients, doctors and nurses. Other teams came dressed as nuns, cowboys, mime artists and Mexicans complete with sombreros and moustaches.
It was a close race with the “Three Nuns and a Janner” team just beating the Okehampton Masons to the finishing line.
Organisers gave their huge thanks to the Pavilion and all the pubs which took part in the event.