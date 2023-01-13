DEVON and Cornwall residents and businesses are being urged to stay tuned in to flood warnings as more heavy rain is expected overnight tonight, Friday, and into tomorrow (Saturday).
Although river levels have been receding today, after the recent heavy rain and flooding on Thursday the predicted rain overnight and tomorrow will lead to river levels rising again through the day on Saturday and well into the evening.
An overnight Yellow Warning of heavy rain and strong winds has already been issued by the Met Office which lasts until Noon tomorrow.
‘The Environment Agency has already issued a number of Flood Alerts and we expect to issue Flood Warnings early on Saturday and through the day, in both Devon and Cornwall,’ said an agency spokesperson.
‘On top of the recent rain, impacts are likely to be most significant in catchments fed by higher ground such as Exmoor and Dartmoor, but could be more widespread.
‘This could lead to road and property flooding, including in areas affected by the more recent flooding.
‘The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, issuing warnings, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the Area and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected.
‘We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.
‘We encourage people to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings at https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/.
Please call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and @EnvAgencySW on Twitter for the latest flood updates.