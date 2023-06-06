More than simply a folk-singer, multi award winning singer-songwriter, musician and proud Devonian Jim Causley is an all-round entertainer who has been nominated no less than six times for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award. He was nominated as Singer of the Year at the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, he won the Spiral Earth Singer of the Year award in 2014 and has presented his own folk music show on BBC Radio Devon. In 2015, he worked with BBC TV historian Dr Sam Willis to create the music for his show Highwaymen, Outlaws and Villains and was asked to perform his song about Dartmoor tin mining Pride of the Moor on the Dartmoor special of Countryfile.