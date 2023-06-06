On Thursday, July 27, Jim Causley will present Songs of Dartmoor as part of his Tour of the Moor in conjunction with The Widecombe Singers at St Pancras Church in Widecombe-in-the-Moor, starting at 7.30pm.
More than simply a folk-singer, multi award winning singer-songwriter, musician and proud Devonian Jim Causley is an all-round entertainer who has been nominated no less than six times for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award. He was nominated as Singer of the Year at the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, he won the Spiral Earth Singer of the Year award in 2014 and has presented his own folk music show on BBC Radio Devon. In 2015, he worked with BBC TV historian Dr Sam Willis to create the music for his show Highwaymen, Outlaws and Villains and was asked to perform his song about Dartmoor tin mining Pride of the Moor on the Dartmoor special of Countryfile.
The Widecombe Singers is a choir of locals who enjoy singing for its own sake. They have been meeting every Tuesday evening at the Church House, Widecombe for more than 10 years and always welcome new members.
There will be a pay bar and savoury light snacks provided by the Widecombe Community Hall CIO, to go towards raising funds for the building of the new village hall.
To enjoy a celebration of Dartmoor songs, both traditional and penned by Jim, in the beautiful and atmospheric church of St Pancras, please contact Daf Edwards email: [email protected] or call 07957280129.